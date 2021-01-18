Daily Dilemma: How Do I Tell My Wife That She Can’t Sing?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I listen on the KCBI app in a small town just north of Tulsa. My husband and I have been at our church for over thirty years. We recently got a new pastor and his wife leads worship. I’m not trying to be petty, but she can’t sing. We have a choir and several really strong soloists, but she won’t let anyone else lead.

What should we do? We are very frustrated.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.