Daily Dilemma: How Do I Tell My Wife That She Can’t Sing?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I listen on the KCBI app in a small town just north of Tulsa. My husband and I have been at our church for over thirty years. We recently got a new pastor and his wife leads worship. I’m not trying to be petty, but she can’t sing. We have a choir and several really strong soloists, but she won’t let anyone else lead.

What should we do? We are very frustrated.

