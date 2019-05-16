Daily Dilemma: How Do You Set Boundaries For Your Parents While Still Honoring Them?

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I am 27-years-old and have lived on my own for three years. I have a decent job and no debt. One of the reasons I have no debt is because my dad let me live with him while I put myself through college. Here is my dilemma: he asks for money every five to six weeks, and sometimes its a lot. I know he raised me, but what are the boundaries? I want to honor him like the Bible says we should.

What do you think?

