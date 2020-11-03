Daily Dilemma: How Should My Wife & I Spend Our Inheritance?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife and I recently inherited a large sum of money – enough to retire on. We have known this was coming and never agreed on how we would allocate it. I think we need to start college funds for our future grandkids and then support missions and my wife says generosity starts with family and we should pay off her parents’ house.

This has become a point of contention between us. What do you think?

