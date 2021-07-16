Daily Dilemma: I Am Uncomfortable With The Way My Granddaughter Dresses

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I have a delicate situation. I am uncomfortable with the way my teenage granddaughter dresses. I have even had one of my friends ask how her parents let her get away with some of her outfits. I know that my daughter and son-in-law don’t love unsolicited advice, but I am embarrassed to take my granddaughter places with me. She lives a mile away so I am very involved in her life.

What is the best way to handle this?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.