Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: I Can’t Afford To Lose This Job

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I started a new job last month after six-months of unemployment. I love the company and I love my boss. Here’s my problem. Last week, a different department head asked me to help his team with a project. It’s been pretty time consuming. When my boss found out, he was very angry and confronted the other department head and his team. Now everyone is giving me the cold shoulder.

I can’t afford to lose this job and I don’t know how to fix this.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

X