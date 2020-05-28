Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Feel Comfortable Working On This Project For My Company

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I listen on the app from Oklahoma – thank you for what you do! I have a dilemma. I work for an ad agency in Oklahoma City. My boss knows I’m a Christian and has never had a problem with it. They’ve put me on a project with a company that I don’t like and simply can’t support in good conscience. I want to be a good employee but I want to do the right thing.

How should I handle this?

