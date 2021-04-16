Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Know How To Say No

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

Ever since I was a little girl, people have told me I’m too nice or that I’m a pushover. I do have a hard time saying “no.” There is a woman at church who keeps asking me to get together, and the truth is that I just don’t want to. I’m tired all the time and when I do have a free hour or two, I want to spend it with my real friends. I’m running out of excuses, but she won’t take the hint.

What should I do?

