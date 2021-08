Dear Doug & Rebecca,

My husband and I have four kids and a couple weeks ago we dropped the youngest off at college. Now it seems like my wife and I have nothing in common. I feel like I don’t even know her. We sit there awkwardly at dinner, making small talk and I hate it.

How can I fix this? I don’t think I love her anymore.

