Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Know Whether To Give A Gift Or Not

Dear Doug & Jay,

Most of my friends have specified “no gifts” on their invitations for their kids’ birthdays and I always abide by it because: (1) Why say it if you don’t mean it? and (2) If we throw a party for my baby, I will say “no gifts” and 100% mean it.

Yet every time I go to a birthday party where this is specified, I’m one of the only people who hasn’t brought a gift for the kid and I feel terrible.

What are we supposed to do?

