Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Know Whether To Send Back Our Foster Child Or Not

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife and have four kids–two that are biologically ours, one adopted, and one foster child whom we took in intending to adopt, if possible. Our foster child is fourteen and has bounced from home to home since she was two, and she is very broken. Our problem is that she steals, lies, and sometimes terrorizes our other kids.

We can’t bear to send her back into the system, but where do we draw the line? We also have to protect our other three kids.

