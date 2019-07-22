Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Mind It, I Just Don’t Think The Office Is The Place For It

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

I work in a medium-sized law-office and not long ago we hired a new para-legal. She is sweet and a hard worker, but she is a hugger. I’m not personally opposed to it, but I feel awkward when she hugs me at the office. I’m a husband and a father and ever since the me-too movement I have been very unsure of how friendly I should be with my female coworkers.

Is this appropriate?

