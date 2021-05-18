Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Want My Addict Brother-In-Law To Come To My Wedding

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I heard the dilemma about the girl who wasn’t asked to be a bridesmaid, and I have wedding dilemma of my own. My fiancé’s brother is an addict and I don’t want him at our wedding. He has stolen from my fiancé and his parents, spent time in jail, and pretty much derailed his life. If he is in the wedding, he’ll ruin it like he ruins everything.

What should I do? My fiancé thinks it will be different this time.

