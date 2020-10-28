Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Want To Defend My Nephew In Court

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a retired attorney, although I still have my license. I have a nephew that has been in and out of trouble for years. My sister and brother-in-law want me to represent him in his latest brush with the law. They can’t afford an attorney, but the bigger problem is that I think their son needs to learn a lesson.

What is the right thing to do? He is guilty.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

