Daily Dilemma: I Don’t Want To Defend My Nephew In Court

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a retired attorney, although I still have my license. I have a nephew that has been in and out of trouble for years. My sister and brother-in-law want me to represent him in his latest brush with the law. They can’t afford an attorney, but the bigger problem is that I think their son needs to learn a lesson.

What is the right thing to do? He is guilty.

