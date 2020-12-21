Daily Dilemma: I Feel Like My Friends Are Using Me

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My best friend was in a car accident a couple of months ago and totaled their car. They are physically fine, but they don’t have the money to get their car repaired right now, and they are relying on the kindness of others (me) to get all over town. I want to help, but it feels like all of my free time is gone now.

Any suggestions?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.