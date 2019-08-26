fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: I Got Offered A Job With Better Pay & Benefits But I Don’t Know If I Want To Take It

August 26, 2019

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I was recently offered a job that pays 15-thousand dollars more a year than I’m making now, with excellent benefits. Here’s the problem – the VP of the company has a reputation for being a terrible micro-manager, and their employee turnover is very high. I was hoping you’d toss this out for a daily dilemma.

I have seven days to make my decision.

