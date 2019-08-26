Daily Dilemma: I Got Offered A Job With Better Pay & Benefits But I Don’t Know If I Want To Take It

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I was recently offered a job that pays 15-thousand dollars more a year than I’m making now, with excellent benefits. Here’s the problem – the VP of the company has a reputation for being a terrible micro-manager, and their employee turnover is very high. I was hoping you’d toss this out for a daily dilemma.

I have seven days to make my decision.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!