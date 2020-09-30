Daily Dilemma: I Have A Secret, But It Could Ruin Someone Else’s Life

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

After 27 years of alcoholism, I am almost six months sober. I joined a step program and have started making amends. The rule is that we are to make amends so long as it does no harm. Thirteen years ago, when I was still married, I had a brief romantic encounter with a friend’s husband. If I tell her it will shatter her and possibly ruin their marriage. What is the right thing to do? This is eating me up inside.

Thank you.

