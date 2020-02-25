Daily Dilemma: I Have Feelings For My Best Friend & I Don’t Know If I Should Tell Him

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My name is Candace and I have a dilemma. I’ve been best friends with a guy in my small group for years. Recently I’ve started to have strong romantic feelings for him. Half of my girlfriends say I should tell him, the other half says I shouldn’t. Would you ask your listeners to weigh in? I don’t want to ruin our friendship but it’s killing me to just sit on this.

So what do you think?

