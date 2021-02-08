Daily Dilemma: I Left Social Media & Now I Feel Like An Outcast

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I’m a senior in college and I quit social media two months ago because I was spending too much time on it. But now I feel like an outsider with my group of friends. They have inside jokes that I’m not in on and I’ve even missed a party because the invite was on an Instagram message and no one remembered to tell me about it.

My feelings are hurt, and I’m confused because I feel like social media is harmful and that I’m doing the right thing.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.