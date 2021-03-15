Daily Dilemma: I Love My Job, But I Don’t Want To Be Out Of God’s Will

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been a stay-at-home mom for the past twenty-two years and just last year my husband and I decided it was time for me to re-enter corporate America. My youngest is a sophomore in high school so we feel very good about this decision. An older woman in our church, whom I love and respect, recently told me that she had a “word” from God for me. She says the Lord has laid it on her heart that I should not work an 8 to 5 job with a child still at home. I have been beside myself.

I love my job, but I don’t want to be out of God’s will. What do you think?

