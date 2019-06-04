Daily Dilemma: I Love Where I Work But I May Need To Quit Soon

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I am a very happily married man. But I have a co-worker that I find very attractive. I don’t want to have a crush on her but I can’t seem to stop thinking about her. I wonder if I need to quit my job. But I’ve been there for more than 20 years. Please help.

What do you think?

