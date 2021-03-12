Daily Dilemma: I Might Have Ruined My Daughter’s Wedding

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

We’ve made a terrible mistake and don’t know how to get out of it. Our daughter is getting married in six weeks and I was charged with sending out and keeping track of invitations. She gave me their list of people along with her and her fiancé’s address books. I accidentally sent an invitation to her fiancé’s…..EX FIANCE! Even worse, the woman responded that she is coming and has already sent a gift. My daughter is furious with me.

How do we handle this? We don’t want her there, but it feels too late.

