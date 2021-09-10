Daily Dilemma: I Might Have To Fire My Future Step-Daughter

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

I own a company and six months ago gave a job to my fiancé’s 32-year-old daughter. She is a single mom with son and a baby on the way. Here’s my dilemma: she is a terrible employee. I have had to spend hours cleaning up after her and literally doing her job.

How do I handle this? My fiancé tells me every day how much she appreciates me giving her daughter a chance to “turn things all around.”

