Daily Dilemma: I Might Have To Sue My Neighbor

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I hired my next-door neighbor to do some repairs to my house. The problem is, things seem to be worse now than when he started. He says they are new issues, not from what he did. His wife is a lawyer and told us to either accept it or sue them. I am trying to be a good example of God’s love and forgiveness, BUT I feel like I wasted a lot of money.

Help!

