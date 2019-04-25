fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: I Think I Might Have A Big Problem, But I’m Not Sure

By April 25, 2019 No Comments

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I have heard both of you talk about your alcoholism and your sobriety, and I have a question. How did you know you had a problem? I have always been a social drinker, and it’s not unusual for me to have a couple of drinks in the evening. I’m not hurting anyone and it’s not affecting my work, but I’ve started to worry that maybe I have a problem.

What do you think?

