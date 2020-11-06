Daily Dilemma: I Think My Friend’s Child Has Autism

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

A dear friend and I had our babies very close together and we get our kids together often. They are four years old now and I am very concerned about her son. Before COVID, I worked with special needs kids at church and I think he is showing symptoms consistent with autism. She seems to be in denial.

Should I push the issue and say something or let it go?

