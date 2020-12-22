Daily Dilemma: I Think My Neighbor’s Dog Belongs To Someone Else

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

My neighbor recently got a new dog from the pound and it is truly one of the cutest dogs I’ve ever seen. The problem is that someone who lives down the street from me has signs all over our neighborhood of a dog that looks EXACTLY like that dog that she lost several weeks prior. I’m at loss on whether or not I should bring it up to my neighbor considering she just moved in not too long ago and I don’t want our relationship to start off on the wrong foot.

Help me!

