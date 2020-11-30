Daily Dilemma: I Think My Uncle Has A Drinking Problem

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am 24 years old and live with my aunt and uncle. I am worried about my uncle’s drinking. He has always been a social drinker, but now it seems like he gets drunk several times a week, and when he does, he yells and says terrible things. I can lock myself in my room, but I’m really worried about my aunt.

What can I do or say to help her?

