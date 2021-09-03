Daily Dilemma: I Want My Money Back

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

My best friend’s daughter got engaged last year, and as soon as she and her fiancé registered I bought them a very expensive give – several hundred dollars. Well, they broke off the engagement several months ago. Here’s my dilemma. They are clearly not getting married, but my friend’s daughter has not returned my gift.

How do I approach this? Her mother, my best friend, is devastated, but I want that money back.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.