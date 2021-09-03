Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: I Want My Money Back

By September 3, 2021 No Comments

Dear Doug & Rebecca,

My best friend’s daughter got engaged last year, and as soon as she and her fiancé registered I bought them a very expensive give – several hundred dollars. Well, they broke off the engagement several months ago. Here’s my dilemma. They are clearly not getting married, but my friend’s daughter has not returned my gift.

How do I approach this? Her mother, my best friend, is devastated, but I want that money back.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Jay AllenMornings with Doug & Rebecca

Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Jay Allen
Jay AllenSeptember 3, 2021
Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: My Family Keeps Asking Me Why I’m Single

Doug & Rebecca
Doug & RebeccaSeptember 2, 2021
Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

5 Words That Will Change Your Kid’s Life

Doug & Rebecca
Doug & RebeccaSeptember 2, 2021
X