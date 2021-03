Dear Rebecca and Burns,

A friend nominated me to be an elder at our church. Here’s the deal. This opens me up to scrutiny and an investigation. There is something in my past that no one knows about–not even my family. I don’t want it coming out, but I would love to serve my church this way.

What should I do?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.