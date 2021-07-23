Daily Dilemma: I Want To Be Generous, Just Not To This Person

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

Our dear friends have a son who is going on a mission trip. The parents told him he has to fundraise for it, and we received his letter asking for a $200 donation. First, I feel like that’s awfully high. But here’s the real dilemma. This is a very wealthy family. Not only can they afford the mission trip, they could afford to send all of the kids in the youth group. My husband doesn’t want to give to his fundraiser, but they are our dear friends.

What do you think?

