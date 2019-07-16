Daily Dilemma: I Want To Hire Somebody, But I Also Find Them Very Attractive

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I’m a manager at a company in Fort Worth and we’ve been looking to fill a position for the last several months and I’ve found a candidate that is great. She is extremely qualified and I think she would be a great asset to the team. However, I have one setback. I find her extremely attractive. I am single and under other circumstances, I wouldn’t be concerned but because I will be her direct superior that she reports to, I’m hesitant to hire her as I don’t want my feelings to affect the way I would manage her at work.

What should I do?

If you have a situation that you’d like us to come alongside you to talk about on the air, email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!