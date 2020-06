Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I worked with one of my closest friends for over five years. I had a supervisor position in a different department. I was let go in February and they recently gave her my position. I can’t let go of the hurt and it has affected our friendship.

How do I get through this?

Daily Dilemma: