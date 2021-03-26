Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: I’m A Single Woman & I Want To Foster Kids

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am a 42-year-old single woman, and it looks like marriage is not in my future. I’ve wanted to be a mom my whole life, so I’m looking into fostering and hopefully adoption. My mother told me that is robbing the kid of a two-parent family and that she wouldn’t feel like the child’s grandmother. I’m devastated.

Am I wrong for wanting to give a child a home?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

