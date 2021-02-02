Daily Dilemma: I’m Afraid My Parents Won’t Approve Of My Girlfriend

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I’m a 32-year-old American-born Indian (both of my parents immigrated here from India a year before I was born.) I mention that because it definitely has to do with my dilemma. I am in love with my girlfriend. She’s 24, has a child, and is American (not Indian). My parents had an arranged marriage and are kind of stuck in their ways. I’ve tried to introduce a non-Indian girlfriend to them years ago and they refused. I know my girlfriend is my soulmate. I’ve heard of children of Indians simply cutting their parents out and I don’t want to do that.

What do I do?

