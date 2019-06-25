fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: I’m Afraid To Let My Kids Play At Their Grandparent’s House

By June 25, 2019 No Comments

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

My mother is a borderline hoarder and I don’t know whether I should mind my own business or get involved. I definitely don’t want my kids playing over there.

What would you do?

If you have a situation that you’d like us to come alongside you to talk about on the air, email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, write: Daily Dilemma.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

 

Image Map

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

The Healthiest Thing You Can Give Your Child Has Nothing To Do With Vegetables

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJune 25, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

There Is Only One Voice That Matters

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJune 25, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Make Somebody’s Monday: Sandy

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJune 24, 2019
X