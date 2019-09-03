Daily Dilemma: I’m An Over-Thinker & It’s Killing Me

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I heard last week’s daily dilemma from the over-sharer. I am the classic over-thinker, and it’s killing me. I have a terrible time making decisions, and once I finally make one, I almost always regret it. Two years ago I broke up with my boyfriend of three years because I didn’t think he was marriage material. I broke his heart and I think it’s the biggest mistake I’ve ever made. I want to reach out but he has a girlfriend. They’re not engaged.

What do you think?

