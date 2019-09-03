fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: I’m An Over-Thinker & It’s Killing Me

By September 3, 2019 No Comments

Dear Jeff & Rebecca,

I heard last week’s daily dilemma from the over-sharer. I am the classic over-thinker, and it’s killing me. I have a terrible time making decisions, and once I finally make one, I almost always regret it. Two years ago I broke up with my boyfriend of three years because I didn’t think he was marriage material. I broke his heart and I think it’s the biggest mistake I’ve ever made. I want to reach out but he has a girlfriend. They’re not engaged.

What do you think?

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

Image Map

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Rebecca’s Top 5: Ways To Embrace Change

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaSeptember 4, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Ezekiel Elliott & The Dallas Cowboys Agree To 6-Year, $90M Contract Extension

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaSeptember 4, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

“I Wanted My Husband To Die”: Jessica Wall’s Story

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaSeptember 3, 2019
X