Daily Dilemma: I’m Attracted To Another Man At Work

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have been happily married for ten years. I work in a small office of fifteen people, and I am ashamed to admit that I am attracted to one of my co-workers. I love my husband and kids and would never cheat, but I can’t stop these thoughts. I am the only one working at the moment and we need my income, so I can’t quit.

What is the right thing to do?

