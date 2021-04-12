Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Is A 31-Year Age Gap Too Big For Dating?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am attracted to a woman that I serve with at church. The thing is that I’m 65 and she is 34. She’s nice, pretty, and loves the Lord. I’ve been debating to ask her out but I don’t want to my a fool out of myself because of the age difference. We’ve had some good conversations.

What’s your opinion? I’ve been praying about this for awhile.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

