Daily Dilemma: Is A 31-Year Age Gap Too Big For Dating?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am attracted to a woman that I serve with at church. The thing is that I’m 65 and she is 34. She’s nice, pretty, and loves the Lord. I’ve been debating to ask her out but I don’t want to my a fool out of myself because of the age difference. We’ve had some good conversations.

What’s your opinion? I’ve been praying about this for awhile.

