Daily Dilemma: Is Debt A Deal-Breaker When It Comes To Getting Married?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am newly engaged. There is one problem. My fiancee is carrying a considerable amount of debt and has a terrible credit score. I’ve known this for a while and accepted that things will be in my name. I mentioned this to my parents and they were horrified. They say this should be a deal-breaker, and now I don’t know what to do.

Help!

