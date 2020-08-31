Daily Dilemma: Is Gambling A Sin?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My husband spends thousands of dollars every year on a country club membership so he can play golf. Once a year, I go to Las Vegas with my girlfriends to see a concert and gamble a little. I give myself $500 to play with and once it’s gone, it’s gone. My Bible study teacher recently told me that I am sinning and in direct disobedience to God’s word. I disagree – this is no different than spending money on the movies or a country club membership.

What do you think?

