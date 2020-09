Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My husband has an offer to accept another, better job after the first of the year. His current company just gave him a generous bonus and a raise, but he still plans on leaving in December. Is it ethical for us to take the money?

We need it but we want to do the right thing.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.