Daily Dilemma: Is It Inappropriate To Go On A Trip Alone With A Friend Of The Opposite Sex?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I am 54 and lost my husband five years ago. A year ago I met a man who is also a widower. We have become dear friends and are planning a trip together. I mentioned this to my pastor’s wife offhandedly, and then was shocked when my pastor called me to tell me how inappropriate this is. I am offended. I am a grown woman and am traveling with this man as a friend, but my pastor says it looks bad.

I need advice.

