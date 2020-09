Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I’m a senior in college living in an apartment for the first time. My parents let me use their Amazon Prime & Hulu logins. One of my friends says it’s stealing. My parents still mostly support me, so I don’t think it is.

What do you think?

