Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Is It Wrong For A Woman To Propose To A Man?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My sister and I listen to you every morning. Here is our dilemma. My sister has been dating a man for over six years. They have talked a little bit about getting married but he has never proposed. So my sister has planned a big proposal and wants to ask him to marry her over the holidays.

I think this is a terrible idea. We were hoping your listeners would weigh in.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Where We Need To Place Our Security

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsOctober 30, 2020
Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Jay Allen
Jay AllenOctober 30, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

You Are Where You Are On Purpose

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsOctober 28, 2020
X