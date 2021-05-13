Daily Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Bribe My Son’s Way Onto The Football Team?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I have son starting 9th grade in the fall and he’s a very good football player. The problem is he’ll go to a very big high school where only the elite of the elite get to play. I know that other kids have gotten on the team when their parents made a large donation to the booster club. We can afford to do that. I want my son to have every chance.

Is this wrong? I know many other people who’ve done the same.

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.