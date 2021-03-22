Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Compliment The Appearance Of Someone Of The Opposite Sex?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

We recently moved back into the office after being away for a year.  I have always been the type to tell someone if they made an extra effort to look sharp – how nice they look that day.  Didn’t matter to me if they were male or female.  But, it must have bugged someone, because I was called into HR because I told someone of the opposite sex they looked pretty that day.

I won’t do this at the office anymore, but, is it wrong to compliment the appearance of someone of the opposite sex?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to talk about on the air, you can email us at mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put “Daily Dilemma”.

