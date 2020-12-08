Daily Dilemma: Is Taking CBD Oil Wrong?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

I have found that CBD oil helps with my anxiety. When our home group leader found out I was using it he told me that Christians should not use anything that could cause someone temptation. He cited Romans 14:21 that says you should not drink wine or do anything that causes a brother to stumble.

Now I’m conflicted. What should I do?

