Daily Dilemma: Is There A Christian Way To Tell People To Keep Their Mouths Shut?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My 30-year-old son was recently diagnosed with cancer. Since then, I cannot believe some of the comments people have made, saying things like, “At least he’s a Christian”, or, “My father died from that cancer.” I think they mean well, but I’m so angry I could cry.

Is there a Christian way to tell people to keep their mouths shut?

If you’d like to submit a Daily Dilemma for us to discuss on the air, you can email mornings@kcbi.org and in the subject line, put ‘Daily Dilemma.’