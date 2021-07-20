Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Is This A Red Flag Or Am I Being Ridiculous?

Dear Rebecca & Burns,

I am 32 and single. I have recently gone on several dates with a guy from my church whom I’ve known for a long time. He’s a great guy and I really like him. The problem is that he doesn’t like dogs. I have had my dog for seven years and my dog is my family. I can’t imagine a future without dogs, and I’m a little nervous about someone who doesn’t agree with me.

Should this be a deal breaker or is this a red flag?

