Daily Dilemma: Is This Relationship Taboo?

Dear Rebecca and Burns,

My wife of over 30 years passed away suddenly almost 2 years ago and I was shattered. She was very close to her sister. In the months following, her sister and I would spend time on the phone together as a way of processing our grief. We have discovered we have deep feelings for each other. I brought the subject up with my son and he was horrified.

Are we wrong to pursue a relationship?

